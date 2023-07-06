Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $31.95 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 21.7% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,055. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.