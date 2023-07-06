DMC Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

