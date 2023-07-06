DMC Group LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

