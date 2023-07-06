DMC Group LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

DMC Group LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

