DMC Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

BAR opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

