DMC Group LLC Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 24.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in SAP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

SAP Stock Down 1.3 %

SAP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

