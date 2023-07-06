DMC Group LLC Invests $286,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

