DMC Group LLC Purchases 2,628 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 264.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

