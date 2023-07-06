DMC Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

