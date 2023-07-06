Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.82. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

