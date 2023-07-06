Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,071 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 10,114,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,465,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

