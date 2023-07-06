Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

