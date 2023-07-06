Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MGK stock opened at $235.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.