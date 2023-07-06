Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 758 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

