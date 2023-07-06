Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

