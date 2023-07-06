Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $36.26 million and $532,486.57 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,492,671 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.