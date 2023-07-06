ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.02 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $2,802.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,629.87 or 1.00049807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07930455 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,978.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.