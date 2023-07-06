Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

