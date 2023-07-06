Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 2.8%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

