EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.04. 1,602,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,638. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

