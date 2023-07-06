EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $49.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Insider Activity at EQT
In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
EQT Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.40 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
