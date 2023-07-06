Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 6.7%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 90,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 61,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$176.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Eskay Mining

(Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.