Ethereum Classic Market Cap Tops $2.66 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $243.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.73 or 0.00062587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,918.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00320419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00923095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00552796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00144546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,781,461 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

