Ethereum Classic Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00063166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $211.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,549.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00329654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00933496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00546044 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00143738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,761,617 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.