Euler (EUL) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00007097 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $36.14 million and $480,197.75 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

