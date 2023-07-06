EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $44,506.22 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Saturday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 86,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EverCommerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EVCM. Barclays increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.