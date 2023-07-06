EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $44,506.22 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMFree Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Saturday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 86,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EverCommerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EVCM. Barclays increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

