Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAHPF. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

CAHPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.