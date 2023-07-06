Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Shares Down 2%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 2,379,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 679,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.49.

Fair Oaks Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

