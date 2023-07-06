FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys New Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE LSI traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $131.74. 278,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.