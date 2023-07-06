FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,520. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,986 shares of company stock valued at $168,188,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

