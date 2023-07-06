FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $5 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,940. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

