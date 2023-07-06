FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ASML were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 2.5 %

ASML traded down $18.21 on Thursday, reaching $697.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,163. The stock has a market cap of $275.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $696.11 and its 200 day moving average is $654.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

