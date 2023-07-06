FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.50. The company had a trading volume of 956,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
