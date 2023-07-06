FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

