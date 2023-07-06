FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,747,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

