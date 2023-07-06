FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 268 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.55. 2,094,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

