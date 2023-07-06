FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 385 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 561,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,141. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.