FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 441 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.49. 883,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,924. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.