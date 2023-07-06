FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $212,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $12.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $433.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The firm has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

