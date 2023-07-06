Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $179.99 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,200,095 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

