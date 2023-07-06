Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,115 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,709,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,009. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

