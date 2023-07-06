Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 163,020 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $214,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

