Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 27,328 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $82,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

