Fifth Third Bancorp Has $330.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.50% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $330,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

