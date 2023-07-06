Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 202,151 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $127,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

