Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 269,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 119,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 70,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.