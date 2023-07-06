Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,254 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $115,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

