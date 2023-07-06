Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $98,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $306.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

