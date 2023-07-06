FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $31,423.48 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $123,013.00.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38.
FIGS Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE FIGS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,622. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 171.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 223,740 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $2,033,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.
