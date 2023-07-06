FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $31,423.48 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $123,013.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38.

FIGS Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,622. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 171.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 223,740 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $2,033,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.