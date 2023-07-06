Financial Analysis: Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 3.28% 4.89% 2.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $91.86 million 0.05 -$9.81 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.36 $1.45 billion $0.62 11.26

This table compares Medigus and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

Risk and Volatility

Medigus has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medigus pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medigus and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $31.02, indicating a potential upside of 344.41%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Medigus.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Medigus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

